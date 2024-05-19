Kartik Aaryan felt helpless in Bollywood many times: No option but to take it with a pinch of salt

For actor Kartik Aaryan, his journey in the industry was not easy, and he is glad that he managed to sail through all the storms. The actor, who will soon be seen in Chandu Champion, says there were many instances when he felt helpless in the industry, but he has learnt to take it up with a pinch of salt. (Also read: Chandu Champion trailer: Kartik Aaryan undergoes personal and physical struggle in Kabir Khan film. Watch) On Saturday, Kartik Aaryan unveiled the trailer of Chandu Champion in Gwalior.

Kartik looked back at his journey in the industry at the trailer launch of Chandu Champion in Gwalior on Saturday. He unveiled the trailer along with film director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Helpless times in Bollywood

At the trailer launch, he was asked if he ever felt ‘handicapped’ at the start of his career like his character in the film. “Not the handicap, but I would use the word helpless. Sometimes it’s natural to feel helpless. And that happens with everyone in life,” he said at the event.

The actor added, “Everyone had their ups and downs, everyone had their struggles including myself. But if you ask if I would like to change anything about my journey, I won’t change a single thing. If given a chance, I would relive the same journey leading up to this point. I would not change a thing”.

Kartik found acclaim in Bollywood with his role in Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, going onto feature in projects such as Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Looking back at his journey, the actor said, “Yes, there were many instances when I felt helpless but I have observed my father and mother, their hard work, their passion, their struggles. And I have learnt a lot from those things. I think there is no gain without pain. If I am standing here and If I am bringing such a fantastic movie, a lot of pain and strength has gone into making it possible. It required a lot of sacrifices which I am proud of. Helplessness occur sometimes but you have to take everything with a pinch of salt.”

Becoming Chandu for Kabir Khan

For the film, Kartik has undergone a physical transformation. He didn’t have sugar and followed a strict diet for over a year.

“I didn't eat sugar for a year, and there was a time when I was having just one meal a day. I didn't do any other film for one and a half years. I had become like a robot, a machine. I would just wake up and do what Kabir sir instructed and this is the one film in my career that I'll always be very proud of," he shared.

Chandu Champion is a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The film will trace different phases and obstacles of his life.

"I couldn't believe at first that the story of Chandu Champion was real. I asked Kabir Khan twice if the story was real… Because facing so many hurdles in life and still being so strong feels impossible to me. But Murlikant Petkar did it,” Kartik said while talking to the media at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium.

In fact, he was skeptical initially before picking the project. “Even though I had said yes to the film because of the arduous journey that it would entail. I thought 'Kabir sir aur Sajid sir ke pyaar mein maine haan toh keh diya par ye sab kaise hoga?' (I have said yes to the film because of the love that I have for Kabir sir and Sajid sir but, how would it happen?). Today, when I look back at the journey, it was all worth it, and I would do it all over again without a shadow of a doubt,” he added, calling the film his toughest project, which he is proud of.

More about Chandu Champion

The film is based on the life story of India’s first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, born on November 1, 1944, in Maharashtra.

Petkar excelled in multiple sports, especially wrestling and hockey. Chandu Champion also marks Kartik’s first collaboration with Kabir. It is slated to release on the big screen on June 14.