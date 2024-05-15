Chandu Champion first poster: ‘Unrecognisable’ Kartik Aaryan flaunts his toned abs as he runs in langot. See pic

Kartik Aaryan unveiled the first poster of his movie Chandu Champion on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared the poster of Chandu Champion in which he can be seen running wearing a red langot and his body is soaked in sweat and mud. The actor's chiseled body and abs stand out in the poster. Also read: Kartik Aaryan wraps up ‘intense’ Chandu Champion shoot, tastes sugar after a year. Watch Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan's first poster for the film.

Chandu Champion’s first poster revealed

Sharing the poster, Kartik wrote in his caption, “Champion aa raha hai (is coming)... super excited and proud to share the first poster of the most challenging and special film of my career.”

‘Unrecognisable for a minute’

A fan commented, "Goosebumps, not even kidding." A comment read, "Unrecognisable for a minute. Woah." Actor Huma Qureshi wrote, "Arreeeee waaah (Wow)." Actor Bhumi Pednekar said, "Woahhhhhh."

Recently, Kartik had shared that his plans to reveal Chandu Champion poster were messed up because of his pet dog Katori. Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a video in which he chased his pet, who was seen tearing down the film's poster. Kartik wrote in the caption, “Aaj se promotion ka shubharambh hona tha lekin Katori ne poster hi phaad dia. Ab kal hi ayega poster (Planned to kick off the promotions, but Katori turned around everything).”

About Chandu Champion

Helmed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his never-say-die spirit. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. The actor underwent an incredible transformation to get into the shape of his character in Chandu Champion.

ANI reported that as per a source close to the film, the actor has also focused on the Marathi dialect for 14 months. He had a language coach throughout who helped him to grab a good hold of the language.

Kartik unveiled the first look from the movie last year in August. In the Chandu Champion first look, Kartik could be seen donning the a blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some injury marks on his face. The film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik is currently shooting for the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.