Chandu Champion new poster: Kartik Aaryan impresses in fierce look, dons boxing gloves

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The actor had shared the first look poster of the film, in which he was seen in a langot. Now, in the new poster the actor has donned boxing gloves. His ripped look for the film is grabbing attention of fans on social media. (Also read: Chandu Champion first poster: ‘Unrecognisable’ Kartik Aaryan flaunts his toned abs as he runs in langot. See pic) Kartik Aaryan in the new poster of Chandu Champion.

New poster of Chandu Champion

The second poster of Chandu Champion is in black and white and presents Kartik in a never seen before avatar. Flaunting six pack abs and a ripped physique, the actor was seen in a fierce look inside the boxing ring, wearing gloves.

The tagline of the poster read, “In the ring of life you have to keep fighting till your last breath to become a champion. Champion Aa raha hai (Champion is coming)… in 14th June."

Reactions to the poster

Reacting to the poster, actor Ronit Roy commented, “Oh Damn!!!!!! I met you when you had started preparing for this. I had sensed something awesome but this photo signals something beyond awesome. Now can’t wait to view the movie!” A fan wrote, “Unreal transformation.” A comment also read, “Can't wait for this film to release next month.”

A day before, Kartik had shared the first poster of Chandu Champion, where he was seen running in a langot, with his body soaked in sweat and mud. Kartik unveiled the first look from his upcoming film Chandu Champion last year in August. In the first look, Kartik could be seen donning the India blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some little injury marks on his face.

Chandu Champion is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his never-say-die spirit. It is directed by Kabir Khan and releases in theatres on June 14.