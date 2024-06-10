Varun Dhawan doesn't want you to miss post-credit scene of Munjya. Here's why

Varun Dhawan has a cameo in the post-credit scene of last Friday's release Munjya. The Sharvari and Mona Singh-starrer is an addition to the Maddock Film's universe of horror comedy universe, which includes Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022). On Sunday, Varun took to Instagram to congratulate the team of Munjya and posted a snippet of the audience reaction to the post credit scene of the film. (Also read: Munjya box office collection day 3: Mona Singh, Sharvari-starter remains steady, will cross ₹20 cr) Varun Dhawan in the post credit scene in Munjya.

Varun's post-credit scene

Varun shared a clip from the post-credits scene. In the clip, Varun's character from Bhediya, Bhaskar, is seen hiding behind a big rock in the jungle and covering himself with leaves. He sees Abhishek Banerjee's Janardan and asks him to help. He then throws some clothes towards Bhaskar. Bhaskar then wears an old underwear and the scene comes to an end with a jump scare from Munjya. The audience was seen cheering for the scene inside the theatre.

In the caption, he wrote, “Congratulation to team MUNJYA for the massive success.BHEDIYA milna chaiye ga aap se (Bhediya wants to meet you) don’t miss the post credit. @verma.abhay_ @sharvari @aditya_a_sarpotdar @amarkaushik was so much fun to be back on your set again with this master storyteller. #dino @maddockfilms we just getting started. @nowitsabhi will see u soon brother.”

More details

Commenting on the post, Sharvari wrote, "VD!!!! Thank aaaaooooo for adding chaar chand to our Munjya madness. you are the best!!!!" Abhay Verma commented, “Bhaskii is Best dessert for a super maincourse film treat!!!” Director Aditya Sarpotdar wrote, “Bhai. The theatre erupts at this point in the film. Bhediya has always been a rage and audience reactions reaffirm the same.”

Munjya has been backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik. Set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Munjya follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. It stars Mona Singh, Sharvari, and Abhay Verma. It was released in theatres on June 7.

Meanwhile, Varun and his wife Natasha Dalal welcomed a daughter on June 3 in a Mumbai hospital. “Our baby girl is here. Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

On the work front, Varun will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Baby John. It is directed by A Kaleeswaran.