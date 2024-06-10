 Munjya box office collection day 3: Mona Singh, Sharvari-starrer remains steady, will cross ₹20 cr | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Munjya box office collection day 3: Mona Singh, Sharvari-starrer remains steady, will cross 20 cr

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 10, 2024 07:29 AM IST

Munjya box office collection day 3: The horror comedy is doing well at the box office. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore.

Munjya box office collection day 3: The horror comedy starring Mona Singh, Sharvari, and Abhay Verma is performing well at the box office. According to the latest update by Sacnilk.com, the film has now collected 7.75 crore on its third day, which is a Sunday. Munjya is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. (Also Read: Munjya box office collection day 2: Mona Singh and Sharvari film witnesses growth, crosses 10 crore in India)

In Munjya, A CGI ghost joins the universe of Stree and Bhediya.
In Munjya, A CGI ghost joins the universe of Stree and Bhediya.

Munjya's latest box office update

The latest update shows that Munjya witnessed a slight growth in its third-day collections. On its second day, Munjya minted 7.25 crore, and on day 3, the film was able to collect 7.75 crore as per early estimates. With its third-day collections into account, the film has earned 19 crore nett. Munjya had an overall 36.64 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

About Munjya

Munjya has been produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik. Set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Munjya follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. Munjya marks the latest addition to the Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022).

Actor Sharvari expressed her gratitude for the response to Munjya and said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “I'm thrilled to see the outstanding start that Munjya has received at the box office. We have made this film with a lot of love, passion, and hard work and I have been praying ever since that Munjya becomes a huge hit. It is a film that pushed me to do something remarkably different so early on in my career, and I have to thank my producer, Dinesh Vijan, and my director, Aditya Sarpotdar, for his belief in me to pull off this role.”

