Munjya box office collection day 2: The horror-comedy performed better on Saturday in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned nearly ₹7 crore on day 2. The film has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. (Also Read | Munjya review: An average blend of horror and comedy with a CGI spooky twist) Munjya review: A CGI ghost joins the universe of Stree and Bhediya.

Munjya domestic box office

On day one of its release the film earned ₹4 crore. The film collected ₹6.75 crore nett in India on its second day, as per early estimates. So far, the film earned roughly ₹10.75 crore nett. Munjya had an overall 30.99 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The film has been produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik. On Saturday, Maddock Films shared the film's opening day numbers in a post on Instagram. “This record-breaking collection for a film with no A-list actors is a testament to the power of a captivating story and the brilliance of CGI technology. Munjya has sprung the biggest surprise in the industry, setting the stage for a remarkable box office run,” it said in a press note.

Sharvari on Munjya's performance

Expressing happiness over the audience's response to the film, Sharvari had said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “I'm thrilled to see the outstanding start that Munjya has received at the box office. We have made this film with a lot of love, passion and hard work and I have been praying ever since that Munjya becomes a huge hit. It is a film that pushed me to do something remarkably different so early on in my career, and I have to thank my producer, Dinesh Vijan, and my director, Aditya Sarpotdar, for his belief in me to pull off this role.”

About Munjya

The film stars Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj. Munjya released in theatres on Friday. Set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Munjya follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system.

In the film, the creature wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma of The Family Man fame. Mona plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu. The film, which has its roots in Marathi folklore, is reportedly set in the Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022).