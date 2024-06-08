Munjya box office collection day 1: Sharvari, Mona Singh film performs well, opens at nearly 4 crore

Munjya box office collection day 1: The film opened in theatres in India with good numbers. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned around ₹4 crore nett on Friday. Munjya, a horror comedy genre, is set in Pune and the Konkan region. (Also Read | Munjya review: An average blend of horror and comedy with a CGI spooky twist) Mona Singh and Abhay Verma in a still from Munjya.

Munjya India box office

Munjya earned an estimated ₹3.75 crore nett in India on its first day. The film had an overall 21.49 percent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

About Munjya

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. The film stars Mona Singh, Sharvari, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj. Munjya follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature and how he wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma of The Family Man fame. In the film, Mona plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu.

Munjya review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Munjya brings spooky horror that’s barely scary; and comedy, most of which come from the ghost himself, or actually for the way he speaks. Whoever has done the voice over for this CGI character needed to have a better brief about the film being a horror first, and then a comedy. Niren Bhatt’s screenplay with a solid story backed by Yogesh Chandekar does offer a fast-paced and engaging first half, and the second half takes the story forward with the same pace putting together all the pieces. Special mention to Saurabh Goswami’s cinematography, which makes the settings look spooky, especially with the aerial shots of the village, that peepal tree and the stunning beach leading to it."

What Mona had said

Speaking to ANI, Mona recently opened up about her character in the film. "I'm playing the character of Pammi in the film. Abhay is portraying Bittu, my son, and I'm his mother, who is pretty strict and possessive about him. Our journey together is filled with twists and turns. There's plenty of drama and chaos. My character in the film is a lot of fun, a bit loud and feisty, and it's hardcore comedy, something I've never attempted before," she said.