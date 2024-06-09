Sharvari reveals what's common between Rani Mukerji and Alia Bhatt

Actor Sharvari has revealed the common factor between Rani Mukerji and Alia Bhatt. Speaking with News18, Sharvari shared that she “aspires to have” what her seniors have. (Also Read | Munjya actors Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh pray at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of film's release. Watch) Sharvari spoke about Rani Mukerji and Alia Bhatt.

What's the common factor between Rani, Alia?

Sharvari said, “The one thing in common for them is the undying passion and fire they have for their craft. And you can see it not just when they’re performing but also when you meet them. And as a young budding actor, I aspire to have that."

"The work that they’ve done over all these years… you can see that they’ve put a piece of their heart in all of them and that only happens when you’ve unconditional love towards your craft. I think that’s why they are where they’re today. It’s not easy. And what roles they’ve done,” she also added.

About Sharvari's films with Rani and Alia

Sharvari, in her debut film Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2001), worked with Rani Mukerji. Saif Ali Khan and Rani's film Bunty Aur Babli 2 was a sequel to Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli (2005). It originally starred Rani and Abhishek Bachchan.

She will now be a part of YRF's upcoming spy universe with Alia Bhatt. Speaking with news agency PTI, Sharvari had said, "In my film, there is Alia Bhatt, who is one of the biggest superstars of our country. I just want to give it my all hundred percent so that people love it and I get the same love as everybody else does in this universe."

She had also said, "I don't come from a film background. For me, the dream was to get my first film and it's always like that. This (Munjya) is my second film. There's always a dream for a third film and a fourth film. But to get that first film when you're not from this industry means the world."

Sharvari's films

The actor recently starred with Mona Singh in the horror comedy Munjya, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. Next, she will be seen in Vedaa alongside John Abraham. The film will hit the theatres on August 15 this year.

Directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, the film also stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Tamannaah Bhatia. As per a statement, the film "promises a jaw-dropping story filled with heart-pounding stunts and high-octane action." The film is written by Aseem Arora.