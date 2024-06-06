 Munjya actors Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh pray at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of film's release. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Munjya actors Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh pray at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of film's release. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Jun 06, 2024 09:44 PM IST

Sharvari Wagh-Abhay Verma's Munjya is headed for June 7 release. The horror-comedy is co-produced by Amar Kaushik who directed Stree and Bhediya.

Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh recently visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. The trio prayed at the temple ahead of the release of their horror comedy Munjya. In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Abhay was also seen distributing sweets outside the temple premises. (Also read: Vedaa teaser: John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh join forces in adrenaline pumping crime action-thriller. Watch)

Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma and Mona Singh prayed at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple.
Munjya team seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple

Sharvari, Abhay and Mona posed for the paparazzi and greeted everyone with folded hands before entering the temple. After seeking blessings at the temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha, Abhay was seen offering prasad (holy offering to God) to people outside Siddhivinayak temple. The actors also interacted with the media after their prayers.

Sharvari Wagh on her character in Munjya

Sharvari, while speaking about her role in Munjya told ETimes, “My character is a modern girl who wants to achieve her dreams and prioritises them before everything else, which I think we all do nowadays. Many girls will relate to my character. Her dating life is also quite confusing, many girls will relate to that too. A very beautifully written character."

Sharvari Wagh's acting journey

Sharvari made her acting debut with The Forgotten Army -Azaadi ke Liye opposite Sunny Kaushal. The series is streaming on Amazon Prime. Her first Bollywood film was Bunty Aur Babli 2 produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The Varun V Sharma directorial also featured Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi in pivotal characters.

About Munjya

Munjya is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under the banner Maddock Films. Sathyaraj, Suhas Joshi and Rasika Vengurlekar also play crucial roles in the horror-comedy. The film is claimed to be apart of Amar Kaushik's horror universe and could be linked to his previous films - Bhediya and Stree. Shraddha Kapoor who acted in Stree and is also in Stree 2 also has a special appearance as an unknown character in Munjya.

Munjya releases on June 7.

 

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Munjya actors Sharvari Wagh, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh pray at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of film's release. Watch
