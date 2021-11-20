Bunty Aur Babli 2 box office collection: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji's film opens at 2.75 cr amid poor reviews

Bunty Aur Babli 2 released in theatres on Friday to a moderate welcome at the box office. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and Pankaj Tripathi.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 also faces competition from Akshay Kumar's already running hit, Sooryavanshi, which is on its way to join the ₹200 crore club.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, Bunty Aur Babli 2 collected around the ₹2.75 crore nett with the numbers also benefiting from the Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday in the North. The report stated that the film's collections could be less on Saturday.

The original Bunty Aur Babli featured Abhishek Bachchan opposite Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a cop. Saif Ali Khan has stepped into Abhishek's role in the new film which has Siddhant and Sharvari playing imposters of the original Bunty and Babli.

Saif said the film was a rare opportunity to play the character of Rakesh Trivedi aka Bunty who hails from a small town in Uttar Pradesh. He told PTI, “I was excited about playing a small-town character because a lot of characters I played in the past were very urban, NRI, and wealthy. The trend has changed massively to come home. It's more interesting to do a (character from) a small-town in Fursatganj rather than in New York now. I was happy I was getting a chance to do that because it was relevant. I had that stomach, a little accent, and performance-wise, I thought it would be interesting.”

The film however, couldn't impress the critics. The Hindustan Times review of the film said, “With Rani Mukherji reprising her character as Vimmi, this sequel is nothing like the first one. Not even remotely close. It's a snooze-fest that fails to engage or entertain. And sadly, doesn't have any punches to keep you from dozing off. Bunty Aur Babli 2 never gains momentum that you want to see in a comedy.”