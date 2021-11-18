Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals Aditya Chopra called him post Gully Boy, offered him Bunty Aur Babli 2: 'You are a hero'

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has revealed how he bagged a lead role in the upcoming con film Bunty Aur Babli 2. In a new interview, he said that filmmaker Aditya Chopra had called him up and said 'you're a hero' after watching Gully Boy. Siddhant then asked him to make him a ‘hero’ following which he was offered the script of Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Siddhant Chaturvedi made his debut in Bollywood with Gully Boy (2019). He essayed the role of MC Sher, a rapper. It earned him critical acclaim and recognition. The film helmed by Zoya Akhtar featured Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

In an interview with News18, Siddhant said, "Adi sir (Aditya Chopra) had seen Gully Boy and I remember he called me and said, ‘tu toh hero hai (you're a hero),’ and I told him, ‘toh bana do hero (then make me a hero).’ And that’s how I was offered the film and I heard the script and signed it."

He added, "But somewhere I was a bit hesitant that they hadn’t seen my comic timing. I have grown up watching Govinda sir, Salman (Khan) sir, Shah Rukh (Khan) sir, so I am a hardcore Bollywood fan. So I wrote a diary for this character, where I wrote about the character. I also recorded the voice with some background music. So I auditioned after signing the film as I really wanted to impress Adi sir. When I saw my preparation, he found it really amazing."

Siddhant will be portraying the new Bunty in Bunty Aur Babli 2. Last month, news agency ANI quoted him as saying about his character, “I'm getting to be so many people in Bunty Aur Babli 2 because of the number of disguises we have managed to pull off in the film. For an actor like me, that was an exciting proposition because I could show people what all I can do in my first film as the quintessential masala Hindi film hero”

In the film, the original con-couple Bunty-Babli will be played by Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji respectively. Siddhant and Bollywood debutant Sharvari Wagh will essay the roles of a younger con-couple. Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release worldwide on November 19.