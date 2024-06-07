 Varun Dhawan takes baby daughter home with wife Natasha Dalal, paparazzi upset as he ditches photo-op. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Varun Dhawan takes baby daughter home with wife Natasha Dalal, paparazzi upset as he ditches photo-op. Watch

BySoumya Srivastava
Jun 07, 2024 12:55 PM IST

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are headed back home with their baby daughter after they welcomed her on June 3.

The paparazzi and Bollywood fans finally got a short glimpse of Varun Dhawan's newborn daughter. The actor took his baby and wife Natasha Dalal home on Friday afternoon from the Hinduja hospital in Mumbai. (Also read: Varun Dhawan becomes papa: Actor’s mother treats paparazzi with sweets)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal took their baby home on June 7.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal took their baby home on June 7.

Baby's goes home

Varun walked ahead, carrying the baby in his arms as Natasha walked behind him. The couple did not stop to pose for pictures for the paparazzi, inspiring sighs of disappointment from the photographers gathered outside the hospital.

Varun and Natasha's daughter was born on June 3.

A new beginning for Varun-Natasha

After being blessed with the birth of the daughter, Varun Dhawan appeared outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Monday night.

In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, he can be seen walking along with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and escorting him to his car. He even smiled and gave a thumbs up to the paps who congratulated the actor. While exiting the hospital, an elated grandfather David Dhawan also acknowledged the wishes of fans and photographers who were stationed outside the hospital.

Natasha and Varun, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February as they posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.

"We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght," the Student of the Year actor wrote on Instagram.

What's next for Varun?

Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Baby John. Baby John is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios. He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

He also has Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari in his kitty.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan takes baby daughter home with wife Natasha Dalal, paparazzi upset as he ditches photo-op. Watch
