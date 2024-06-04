Varun Dhawan becomes papa: Actor’s mother treats paparazzi with sweets

Actor Varun Dhawan’s whole family is super excited about the arrival of a baby girl in their life. In fact, they are sharing the happiness with everyone close to them. In fact, Varun's family and staff were seen celebrating the wonderful news with the paparazzi outside the hospital as they treated them with sweets. (Also read: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl; fans send wishes to happy family: ‘Laxmi has entered your home’) Varun Dhawan announced the arrival of his baby girl on Tuesday through Instagram.

Sweets for paps

On Tuesday, Varun's mother Karuna Dhawan was spotted arriving at Hinduja Hospital, where her daughter-in-law Natasha Dalal delivered the baby. Following her arrival, Varun's staff was seen distributing sweets to the photographers stationed outside the hospital, on behalf of the family as they celebrated the birth of the baby.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

In several videos posted on Instagram, the paps are seen having pedas (Indian sweet) outside the hospital.

Varun announces the arrival

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share the arrival of his baby girl. His wife Natasha Dalal delivered the baby on June 3. Varun captioned the post, "Our baby girl is here, Thank u for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby”.

His friends and colleagues sent in good wishes after the announcement through sweet comments. Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his joy on social media as he took to Instagram story and wrote, “My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moooooooon!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun”. Actor Arjun Kapoor also shared an Instagram story to congratulate his friend Varun. He wrote, “Baby John had a baby !!! Papa number 1 casting is now locked finally !!! Congratulations Natasha & @varundvn Niyara Abheer & Joey have a sister….”

On the work front, Varun is set to star in an action thriller film Baby John which is backed by Atlee. It also features Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rajpal Yadav.

He will also share the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor again in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film is slated to release on April 18, 2025. He also has Boney Kapoor's No Entry 2 alongside Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in his kitty.