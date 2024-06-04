Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl; fans send wishes to happy family: ‘Laxmi has entered your home’

Varun Dhawan fans are happy for the Bollywood actor who welcomed his first child, a daughter, on Monday evening. His wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal gave birth to a baby girl at a hospital in Mumbai. (Also read: David Dhawan confirms Varun Dhawan has become father to baby girl) Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have become parents to a daughter.

Varun Dhawan's father, filmmaker David Dhawan confirmed the news with the media as he left the hospital. Varun and David were spotted at the hospital entrance, as the actor dropped his father to his car. Varun waved to the photographers gathered outside the hospital and went back inside. A little later, Varun's mother Lalli Dhawan and sister-in-law Janhvi Dhawan were seen leaving the hospital. The couple has not posted about their daughter's birth on social media yet.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

Wishes from fans

Fans of the actor showered the couple with good wishes. “Laxmi aayi hain badhai hoo Varun (Goddess Laxmi has entered your home, congratulations Varun),” wrote a fan. “Baby girl congratulations,” wrote another. “Congratulations on your beautiful baby girl,” said another fan.

Earlier this year, in February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about her pregnancy. The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght."

Varun tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021. The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

What's next for Varun Dhawan?

Varun will be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Baby John. Baby John is directed by A Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

He will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.

He also has Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari in his kitty. The film is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. It features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, the movie is slated to hit theatres on April 18, 2025.