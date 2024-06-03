 EXCLUSIVE| David Dhawan confirms Varun Dhawan has become father to baby girl - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
EXCLUSIVE| David Dhawan confirms Varun Dhawan has become father to baby girl

ByRishabh Suri
Jun 03, 2024 11:10 PM IST

Filmmaker David Dhawan confirms to HT City exclusively that his son, actor Varun Dhawan has become a father.

And here is the good news all Varun Dhawan fans have been waiting for! The actor’s wife, Natasha Dalal has given birth to their first child today in Mumbai.

Filmmaker David Dhawan with son, actor Varun Dhawan

Confirming to us, the new grandfather, filmmaker David Dhawan says, “It’s a baby girl.” The couple had made their pregnancy announcement in February, this year. Varun had dropped a monochrome picture of him kissing his wife’s baby bump, on Instagram. “We are pregnant. Need all your blessings and love.”

Now we wait for the munchkin’s pictures, whenever the duo is comfortable sharing it with the world!

New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
