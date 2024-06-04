Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal officially announce daughter's arrival; Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu send wishes

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are parents now. The actor officially announced the birth of his daughter with a sweet Instagram post. He did not mention the baby girl's name but simply called her ‘Baby Dhawan’ in the post. (Also read: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl; fans send wishes to happy family: ‘Laxmi has entered your home’) Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have welcomed a daughter to the family.

The cute announcement: Welcome Baby Dhawan

The video-card even featured Varun's beloved pet dog Joey. He is seen riding a lovely hot air balloon, surrounded by flowers and gifts for a baby. The baby's date of birth is mentioned as June 3, 2024. An accompanying message from Varun and Natasha asked the media for privacy for the family.

Varun wrote in Instagram caption, “Our baby girl is here. Thank you for all the good wishes for the mama and the baby. Hare Ram, Hare Ram, Ram Ram Hare Hare. Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare."

Who all wished the couple?

The couple got good wishes from Priyanka Chopra, who wrote, “Congratulations. Wohoooo.” Her cousin, actor Parineeti Chopra, also wished the family. “Congrats.” Varun's Citadel co-star Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, “The bestest news. Congratulations to you both.” Fans are eagerly waiting for Alia Bhatt's good wishes for the couple too, considering how much they love watching Alia and Varun together in movies.

As soon as the good news broke, Varun's close friends from the industry, Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor, took to their respective social media handles and extended their best wishes to the new parents in the town. "My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moooooooon!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun (red hearts)," Karan wrote on Instagram.

Arjun said, "Baby John had a baby !!! Papa number 1 casting is now locked finally !!! Congratulations Natasha & @varundvn Niyara Abheer & Joey have a sister... (red heart)," he posted on Instagram.

Natasha gave birth on Monday

After being blessed with his daughter, Varun Dhawan appeared outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

In the visuals captured by the shutterbugs, he can be seen walking along with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, and escorting him to his car. He even smiled and gave a thumbs up to the paps who congratulated the actor.

While exiting the hospital, an elated grandfather David Dhawan also acknowledged the wishes of fans and photographers who were stationed outside the hospital.

Natasha and Varun, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021, announced their pregnancy in February as they posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.