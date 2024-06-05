Sathyaraj denies having a feud with Rajinikanth: ‘I turned down Sivaji, Enthiran because…’

It has long been rumoured that actors Rajinikanth and Sathyaraj had a fallout in the 1990s. The duo, who worked in the 1986 film Mr Bharath, never acted together again, further fuelling these rumours. However, talking to Indiaglitz, Sathyaraj explained why he hadn’t acted with Rajinikanth all these years. (Also Read: Rajinikanth reveals Vettaiyan release date, shares update on filming Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie) Sathyaraj was rumoured to have a feud with Rajinikanth.

‘I didn’t like the roles’

Talking to the website, Sathyaraj revealed that he was supposed to act with Rajinikanth in Sivaji (2007) and Enthiran (2010), but he turned down both films as he didn’t like the roles he was offered. He said, “After I became a hero (he began his career with villain roles), I was approached for two Rajinikanth films. The first one was Sivaji; the other was Enthiran. I was approached to play Danny Denzongpa’s role (an evil scientist who corrupts Chitti Robo). I wasn’t satisfied with both roles. Otherwise, what problems do we have?”

The rumoured feud

In the 1990s, Sathyaraj made some political comments that Rajinikanth fans were confident were targetted at their favourite actor. In the early 2000s, he also made comments during the Hogenakkal Falls water dispute that many believed were aimed at Rajinikanth. Post-2013, Sathyaraj is believed to have become less vocal on Tamilian Nationalism.

However, through the years, Sathyaraj has never outwardly spoken ill of Rajinikanth, even commenting in the mid-2000s that he looked like a superstar even in his sleep.

An awaited reunion

Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth will finally work together after 38 years in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. While the director is yet to announce the same officially, Sathyaraj revealed during the promotions of Malai Pidikatha Manithan that he will soon act in Coolie. However, he stated that he can’t reveal anything about his role or the film yet.

Coolie will be Rajinikanth's 171st film, with the teaser hinting the movie has to do with gold smuggling. Anirudh Ravidhander will compose the film’s music. Sathyaraj is also rumoured to be a part of AR Murugadoss’ Sikander, which will see Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. He will soon star in Vasanth Ravi’s Weapon which releases on June 7.