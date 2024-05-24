Rajinikanth visits a temple in Abu Dhabi after receiving Golden Visa for UAE. Watch

Actor Rajinikanth, fresh from receiving a Golden Visa for the UAE, made a significant visit to a temple in Abu Dhabi. He visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir there, and the temple's official X (formerly Twitter) account shared pictures and a video. (Also Read: Rajinikanth receives a Golden Visa from UAE's culture and tourism department: ‘I am deeply honoured’) Rajinikanth at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Rajinikanth visits temple in UAE

The BAPS Hindu Mandir shared pictures and a video of Rajinikanth seeking blessings at the temple. In the video, he can be seen accompanying a priest who explains the temple’s significance to him. The priest ties a thread around Rajinikanth’s wrist and gifts him a book before he leaves the temple. The pictures and video see the actor taking in the temple’s architecture and posing for clicks with the people accompanying him on the trip.

Rajinikanth receives Golden Visa

After receiving the Golden Visa from Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), Government of Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Rajinikanth shared a video with the press in which he says, “I am deeply honoured to receive the prestigious UAE Golden visa from Abu Dhabi Govt. My heartfelt thanks to the Abu Dhabi govt. and also to my good friend Mr Yusuff Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, for facilitating this visa and for all the support.”

On Monday, Rajinikanth spent time with his friend Yusuff and some top company executives of Lulu Group. He also visited Yusuff’s house and took a ride in his Rolls Royce. A video shared by one of the company’s employees shows Rajinikanth looking gleeful as he rides in the swanky car to the residence, where the duo chat away.

Upcoming work

Rajinikanth has exciting films lined up for release. He will soon be seen in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, which will be released in October and also star Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati. He will soon resume shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. The film’s announcement teaser was met with a good response.