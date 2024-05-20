Rajinikanth celebrates grandson Ved's birthday with a cricket-themed party. Watch

Rajinikanth is frequently seen enjoying quality time with his family and relatives. A fan shared a video showing the veteran actor attending his grandson Ved Krishna's cricket-themed birthday party. (Also read: Rajinikanth on Vijayakanth receiving a posthumous Padma Bhushan: ‘I miss him’) Rajinikanth celebrated grandson Ved Krishna's cricket-themed birthday.

Rajinikanth at grandosn's birthday bash

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth's son, Ved, turned nine-years-old on May 6. The Coolie actor went to his grandson's birthay party along with wife Latha. Rajinknath and Latha greeted the guests and Ved's friends. While the birthday boy was wearing a team India jersey, his mother Soundarya donned a Chennai Super Kings jersey, while carrying her younger son Veer around.

Ved is the son of Soundarya and her ex-husband Ashwin Ramkumar. The couple divorced in 2017 due to irreconcilable differences. Soundarya recently launched her show GANGS - Kuruthi Punal in Mumbai. It will be streaming on Prime Video. Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, Eswari Rao and Nassar will play crucial characters in the gangster drama. An official release date of the series is yet to be announced. Soundarya was also associated as a graphic designer in Sivaji - The Boss. Apart from producing the Tamil romantic-comedy Goa, she directed the animated period action-drama Kochadaiiyaan: The Legend. The filmmaker also directed Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 starring Dhanush.

Rajinikanth's upcoming projects

Rajinikanth will be seen next in TJ Gnanavel's Tamil action-drama Vettaiyan. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan in important roles.

Rajinikanth recently announced his new film Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is produced by Sun Pictures who have earlier collaborated with Rajinikanth for Enthiran, Petta, Annaatthe and Jailer. Before the title reveal, the movie was titled Thalaivar 171. Jailer music composer Anirudh and Vettaiyan stunt director Anbariv are also associated with Coolie. This is Rajinikanth's first collaboration with Lokesh, known for crime action-thrillers like Kaithi, Vikram and Leo.