Munjya box office collection day 17: Sharvari Wagh and Mona Singh film grosses over 100 crore in India

Munjya box office collection

The production banner said the film had grossed ₹103 crore in India in 17 days; it earned ₹87.31 crore nett, per the makers. Their tweet read, “Munjya laughs and scares its way to ₹100 crore! Thank you for the historic third weekend. We couldn’t have done it without you! Book your tickets now... Munjya, a must-watch entertainer for families and kids, running successfully in cinemas now!”

More about the film

The latest offering in Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, Munjya is based on the eponymous mythical creature, which has its roots in Marathi folklore. The film follows the story of Munjya and how he wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma of The Family Man fame. In the film, Mona plays Pummy, a single working mother, who is overly protective of Bittu. Munjya also stars Suhas Joshi, Ajay Purkar and Bhagyashree Limaye.

Stree 2, the next film in the Maddock Films' horror comedy universe, will be released on August 15. It is a sequel to 2018's Stree, which marked the beginning of the popular franchise.

'I must be doing something right as an actor'

Sharvari, who is basking in the success of her recent horror-comedy, shared her thoughts on what the movie's success means to her. During a recent media interaction, the actor said, "My journey has been very blessed because I think I must be doing something right as an actor. I don't come from this industry and I spent around seven or eight years auditioning. During those days, I didn't get any work and I worked as an assistant director because I wanted to be on set and learn."