Stree 2 teaser leaked online; hints at Tamannaah Bhatia’s special appearance

The first glimpse of Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor returning to the horror comedy genre with Stree 2 was released on the big screen on Friday, and it has found a way into the virtual world. The teaser has been leaked online, and it promises a film packed with chill, shrill and thrill. (Also read: Singham Again pushed to Diwali, Stree 2 to clash with Pushpa 2 on August 15) Stree 2 will be released on the big screen on August 15.

On Friday, Stree 2 teaser was released along with the screening of horror-comedy film, Munjya. It is not available to watch online or on any other platform. However, a social media user posted a leaked clip from the theatre on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Stree 2 reunites the gang

The leaked clip shows Rajkummar along with his friends -- Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, in the same village, fighting off the return of the ghost.

The clip begins with “The legend is back” flashing on the screen, with Rajkummar exclaiming, “yeh toh aa gai sach mein”. The video is then followed by a compilation of several moments running high on music hoopla, revelry with friends, and thrill factor.

One can see Shraddha in two avatars, with hints of her love story with Rajkummar progressing a bit. Then there is a scene of one of the friends getting possessed, and another shows Rajkummar facing the ghost once again with an endearing request backed up by his trademark way of saying ‘please’.

The teaser also comes with a hint of actor Tamannaah Bhatia making a special appearance in a dance sequence. However, it is not clear if she has a full fledged role, or a cameo appearance in the movie.

About Stree 2

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s horror comedy Stree 2 will release on August 15. The sequel of Stree is helmed by Amar Kaushik.

Stree 2 is a second part of Stree released in 2018, which garnered widespread critical acclaim and became a commercial success. The film's music also gained significant attention, with tracks like Milegi Milegi and Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe becoming chart-topping hits. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Stree 2 is part of the producer’s horror-comedy universe, which includes films such as Stree, Roohi and Bhediya.