Munjya box office collection day 7: Mona Singh film stays steady, mints 35 crore so far

Munjya box office collection day 7: The horror comedy starring Mona Singh, Sharvari, and Abhay Verma did well in the first week of its release. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, Munjya has now collected ₹ 35 crore in its first week. In Munjya, A CGI ghost joins the horror comedy universe of Stree and Bhediya. (Also read: Varun Dhawan doesn't want you to miss post-credit scene of Munjya. Here's why) Munjya box office collection day 7: Munjya stars Sharvari and Abhay Verma.

Munjya box office update

As per the latest report, Munjya has witnessed a slight dip in its seventh-day collections. Munjya minted ₹ 3.75 crore on Thurday, as per early estimates. The film minted ₹ 4 crore on its first day of release, and had a good opening weekend, collecting ₹ 7.25 crore on day 2, and ₹ 8 crore on day 3. The film crossed ₹ 30 crore by Thursday. So far the film has amassed ₹ 35.15 crore in India. With a big release this week in the form of Chandu Champion, it will be crucial to see if Munjya can hold the momentum in the upcoming days.

The report also added that Munjya had 16.40 percent Hindi Occupancy on Thursday.

About Munjya

Munjya is set in Pune and the Konkan region of Maharashtra. The film follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. It has been produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik, marking the latest addition to the horror comedy universe, with Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), and Bhediya (2022). Varun Dhawan also has a cameo as his character in Bhediya, in the post-credits scene in Munjya.

“Munjya isn’t your perfect horror comedy, but offers you something new, something old and something to laugh about. Do sit back for end credits, the song and the surprise reveal that links Munjya to its cousins in the horror comedy franchise,” read an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film.