Shraddha Kapoor's Street 2 look in stunning maroon Ajrakh saree and gorgeous long hair wins hearts. Her outfit costs…

Shraddha Kapoor is absolutely slaying the style game during the Stree 2 promotions, and we are totally hooked. With a series of red ensembles, she's turning heads and providing us with stunning ethnic fashion inspiration. Recently, she appeared on India's Best Dancer Season 4 to promote her movie, wearing a mesmerising Ajrakh saree that radiates sheer elegance. Shraddha Kapoor's recent saree look is the epitome of ethnic fashion goals.(Instagram/@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha is known for her sophisticated and classy dressing sense. Every time she steps out, she makes sure to capture the limelight with her incredible style and undeniable beauty. Just a day ago, she wowed everyone in a red maxi dress, and now, in this ethereal six yards, she's proving her fashion savvy. As we eagerly await more of her promotional looks, let's decode her recent saree appearance and take some fashion notes. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor's latest look serves lessons in minimalist fashion: Basic orange T-shirt and trendy tie-dye denim. Watch )

Shraddha Kapoor stuns in six yards of grace

Shraddha's saree is crafted from luxurious satin georgette fabric, and it truly stands out with its intricate details. The saree is adorned with intricate hand-embroidered sequin sprinkles throughout. What really sets it apart is the mesmerising machine-embroidered sequin border, complemented by contrasting signature scalloped edging. This combination creates a visual symphony that adds an extra touch of glamour to the ensemble.

She draped the saree in a traditional style, allowing the pallu to fall gracefully from her shoulders. To complete her stunning look, she paired the saree with an Ajrakh-printed V-neck blouse that was itself a masterpiece, featuring sequin highlights and hand embroidery showcasing the rich craftsmanship of Indian artisans.

What is the cost of Shraddha's saree?

If you loved Shraddha's saree and are wondering how much it costs, don't worry—we've got you covered. Her six yards of elegance is from the shelves of the brand Nitya Bajaj and comes with a price tag of ₹48,500.

Shraddha Kapoor's red saree is from Nitya Bajaj and costs ₹48,500.(https://nityabajaj.com/)

Assisted by celebrity fashion stylist Namrata, Shraddha accessorised her look with a stunning golden floral choker necklace, a nose ring, matching statement earrings, rings adorning her fingers, and a pair of high heels. With the help of makeup artist Nikita Menon, she was decked out in shimmery eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, defined brows, contoured cheekbones, a glowing highlighter, and a nude lipstick. Hair stylist Shraddha Naik styled her lustrous tresses in soft curls, parted them in the middle, and let them cascade gracefully down her shoulders, perfectly complementing her gorgeous look.