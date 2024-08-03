Shraddha Kapoor's sindoori red suit for promoting Stree 2 is quite cheap. Here's what it costs

Shraddha Kapoor travelled to Lucknow recently to promote her upcoming film Stree 2 with Rajkummar Rao. For her jet-set look, Shraddha wore a gorgeous sindoori red suit. We found the price of the ensemble, and it is quite cheap. If you are looking for an affordable ethnic piece, you should definitely check out Shraddha's outfit. (Also Read | Sara Tendulkar's affordable H&M bodycon dress will elevate your date-night look. Here's what it costs) Shraddha Kapoor wears a sindoori red suit set for promoting Stree 2. (Instagram )

Shraddha Kapoor wears a red suit to the airport: What is its price?

The paparazzi clicked Shraddha Kapoor outside the airport in Mumbai. The snippets show the actor arriving in her car, greeting the media, and posing for them before leaving to catch her flight. She was accompanied by her co-star Rajkummar Rao.

The red suit Shraddha wore for the occasion is from the shelves of the Indian ethnic label Biba. It is available on the brand's official website and is called the Red Rayon Gathered Suit Set. Adding it to your collection will cost you ₹2,849.

The price of Shraddha Kapoor's red suit. (biba.in )

Decoding Shraddha Kapoor's airport look in the sindoori red suit

The red rayon suit set is from Biba's spring-summer collection. Crafted from rayon, Shraddha's ensemble is a perfect sartorial addition to your casual ethnic wear collection. The set features an anarkali kurta, palazzo pants, and a dupatta. The kurta features a V neckline, a gathered design on the bodice, 3/4th sleeves, golden embroidery on the neck and cuffs, a relaxed silhouette, and a cinched bust.

Shraddha paired the kurta with flared palazzo pants featuring gota embroidery on the hem. Lastly, a matching red dupatta with golden borders and draped on the shoulders completed the actor's ethnic airport look.

For accessories, Shraddha paired the suit with a tan embroidered shoulder bag, brown Kolhapuri sandals, rings, and dainty jhumkis. Lastly, she chose a no-makeup look and side-parted loose tresses to style the ensemble. Rouge-tinted cheeks, feathered brows, dewy skin, blush pink lips, and a hint of mascara rounded off the glam picks.

About Stree 2

Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree 2 also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. The Amar Kaushik directorial releases on August 15.