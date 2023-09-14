Hartalika Teej 2023: Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill to Shraddha Kapoor; celeb-inspired outfits to look your best on Teej

Hartalika Teej falls on September 18 this year. During this festival, married women observe a day-long nirjala (without water) fast for their husbands' long life and prosperity. They also wear new traditional clothes, apply mehendi on their hands, and deck up in jewellery and makeup. If you and your loved ones are celebrating Hartalika Teej and keeping fast this year, you will need new ethnic clothes in your wardrobe to look your best. And what better place to seek sartorial inspiration than your favourite Bollywood celebrities' wardrobe? We compiled a list of stars in stunning traditional ensembles that you can steal for yourself to make heads turn on Teej. Our list features stars like Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Hina Khan. Scroll through to check out their traditional outfits. Hartalika Teej 2023: Celeb-inspired outfits to look your best on Teej. (Instagram)

Celeb-inspired outfits to look your best on Hartalika Teej 2023

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's mint green statement saree look is for the ladies who love mixing minimal and maximalist aesthetics for their traditional looks. Here, Shraddha wears a mint green ruffled saree decked in red floral patterns. She styled the six yards with a sleeveless embellished blouse and OTT oxidised silver jewellery pieces, including chunky bracelets, a heavy necklace, matching earrings, maang tika, and a floral-shaped nath.

Shehnaaz Gill

Hot pink is the colour of the season, and Shehnaaz Gill's sharara set should inspire you to add this look to your Teej wardrobe. The ensemble, decked in intricate gold embroidery, features a short full-sleeved kurti, sharara pants, and a chiffon dupatta. Take tips from Shehnaaz and style it with dainty jhumkis, statement rings, juttis, and dewy makeup.

Kiara Advani

Make a minimalistic yet elegant statement on Hartalika Teej with this Barbie pink-coloured saree Kiara Advani wore for an event. The gold floral border enhances the simple look of the ensemble. She glammed it up with a sleeveless bralette blouse, statement jhumkis, a sleek ponytail, and minimal makeup.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's custom Arpita Mehta saree in an earthy brown shade is perfect for a newlywed bride. The six yards comes decorated in sequins and a heavily-embellished gold patti border. She wore the drape with a matching full-sleeves blouse embellished with mirror-adorned tassels on the cuffs.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh's Rani pink-coloured silk saree decked in gold brocade embroidery and a broad patti border is perfect for Teej celebrations with your friends. Like Rakul, you can deck it up with a gold blouse, kundan bangles, jhumkis, a centre-parted sleek bun, and striking glam picks.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's green anarkali suit set is another must-have addition to your Hartalika Teej wardrobe. It features a gold patti embroidered anarkali kurta, palazzo pants, and a net dupatta. She wore it with a pearl choker, minimal glam, and open locks. You can amp up the ethnic attire by tying your locks in a messy bun, wearing statement jhumkis, and opting for a bold red lip shade.