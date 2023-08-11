Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej 2023: Correct dates and the difference between Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej

Teej is an auspicious festival celebrated with much pomp across the country. Married Hindu women observe this day by observing a day-long nirjala fast, adorning their hands with beautiful mehendi designs, wearing green or red coloured traditional outfits, and praying for the long lives of their husbands. There are three main Teej festivals associated with the months of Sawan and Bhadrapada - Hariyali Teej, Hartalika Teej, and Kajri Teej. People often get confused between Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej. In this article, we will explain the difference between these two festivals and their correct dates. Know the difference between the festivals of Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej, and the correct dates to celebrate them. (HT Photo/Keshav Singh)

When is Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej in 2023?

Hariyali Teej is an important Hindu festival which falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, and Hartalika Teej falls on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada.

According to Drink Panchang, Hariyali Teej falls on August 19 this year. The Tritiya Tithi will start at 8:01 pm on August 18 and end at 10:19 pm on August 19. Meanwhile, Hartalika Teej is on September 18, and the morning shubh muhurat will last from 6:07 am to 8:34 am. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 11:08 pm on August 17 and end at 12:39 pm on September 18.

What is the difference between Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej?

There is often confusion between Hariyali Teej and Hartalika Teej because the rituals of the two festivals are quite similar. However, Hariyali Teej falls a month before Hartalika Teej. Hariyali Teej commemorates Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati's union. As per legend, it is the day when Lord Shiva accepted Maa Parvati as his consort after the goddess spent 107 births in penance. It was during her 108th birth that Devi Parvati could finally win him over and also came to be known as Teej Maata.

Meanwhile, Hartalika Teej marks the day when Devi Parvati's female friends abducted her and brought her into deep forests. They were trying to get her away from her father as he was hell-bent on getting her married to Lord Vishnu. Maa Parvati continued her penance in the forest and eventually married Lord Shiva.