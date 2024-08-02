Sara Tendulkar's affordable H&M bodycon dress will elevate your date-night look. Here's what it costs

Sara Tendulkar stepped out in Mumbai last night to enjoy a dinner date with her friends. The paparazzi clicked Sara outside a popular restaurant in the city. She wore a grey bodycon maxi dress for the occasion. We found the price of the ensemble, and it is pretty cheap. Keep scrolling to know the details. (Also Read | Kiara Advani channels Catwoman in sultry blue cut-out jumpsuit for a new photoshoot: Watch) Sara Tendulkar wears a grey bodycon dress for an outing in Mumbai. (Instagram )

Sara Tendulkar wears a grey maxi dress for an outing: What is the price?

Sara Tendulkar wore a grey maxi dress to a recent dinner outing. The paparazzi video shows her exiting the restaurant, hugging her friend goodbye, and greeting the photographers waiting outside. The bodycon ensemble is from the shelves of the fast fashion label H&M. It is called the Boat-neck Jersey Dress. Adding the dress to your closet will help you elevate your date-night looks at a minimal price. Sara's dress is worth ₹1,299.

The price of the dress Sara Tendulkar wore for her night out. (hm.com)

Decoding Sara Tendulkar's date night look

Sara's ankle-length maxi dress comes in a soft cotton jersey fabric, making it an ideal choice for summer or monsoon. The outfit features a boat neckline, cap sleeves, a fitted silhouette hugging Sara's svelte frame, and a cascading pencil skirt.

Sara styled the grey dress with simple yet striking accessories, including tear-drop earrings, a black shoulder bag with a gold chain from Saint Laurent, and black slip-on sandals from Hermes. She completed the look with a sleek ponytail, metallic nails, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, pink lips, glowing skin, and a hint of mascara on the lashes.

About Sara Tendulkar

Sara is the daughter of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and paediatrician Dr Anjali Tendulkar. The 26-year-old recently completed her master's degree from the University College of London. She is also rumoured to be dating India opener Shubman Gill, which was also hinted at during an episode of Koffee With Karan season 8.