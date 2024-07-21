Disha Patani picks an affordable maxi dress for a dinner date in the city. It costs...

Disha Patani stepped out in Mumbai last night to enjoy a dinner date with her friends. The actor wore a spaghetti-strap maxi dress for the outing. The ensemble ticks all the boxes for a date-night look and can also be a part of your wardrobe. Read on to know its price details. (Also Read | Isha Ambani in simple chikankari suit, no-makeup look attends an art exhibit with Nita Ambani. Watch) Disha Patani wore a maxi dress for a dinner date in Mumbai. (Instagram )

Disha Patani wears an affordable dress to dinner date: What is the price?

Paparazzi pages shared Disha Patani's video on social media. The clips show Disha exiting a popular restaurant in Mumbai. She wore a green coloured maxi dress for the occasion. It is from the shelves of the fast fashion clothing label Princess Polly. It is called the Kenzie Maxi Dress Green. Adding the outfit to your closet will cost approximately ₹6,280 (USD 75).

The price of Disha Patani's maxi dress. (us.princesspolly.com)

Decoding Disha Patani's dress

The green Princess Polly dress features spaghetti straps adorned with colourful embroidered flowers, a plunging neckline adorned with similar floral applique work, wired bust cups to give support, a bodycon silhouette hugging Disha's enviable frame, an ankle-length maxi hem, and a flowy skirt to provide a breezy touch to the ensemble.

The ensemble matches Disha's favourite sartorial aesthetic - risqué necklines, bodycon silhouettes, and thigh-high slits. Meanwhile, the actor opted for minimal styling to glam up the ensemble. She chose embellished heels, a tan gold-chain shoulder bag, a dainty gold chain, and stacked gold bracelets.

Lastly, for the glam picks, Disha opted for darkened brows, a hint of mascara on the lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, bright berry-toned lip shade, and highlighted contours. She tied her hair in a side-parted messy bun to give the dinner look a finishing touch.

About Disha Patani

Disha Patani was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana. The film was released globally on June 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English.