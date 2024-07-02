Mahira Khan's green Mango dress is actually quite affordable. Check out price
Mahira Khan wore quite an affordable dress to attend an event. Find out the price of the green one-shoulder ensemble inside.
Mahira Khan was recently clicked at the Arts Council Karachi as she attended an event. For the occasion, the actor wore a stunning green one-shoulder dress. If you loved Mahira's look, we found the price of the ensemble and it is quite affordable. Keep scrolling to know the details. (Also Read | Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Zayn Malik's desi glamour wins hearts: Best-dressed celebs of the day)
Mahira Khan wears a green one-shoulder dress to an event: What is its price?
Mahira Khan attended the event at Arts Council Karachi in a green silk dress. The sleeveless ensemble features a one-shoulder design, a cowl neckline, gathered details on the shoulder straps, a cinched waist, a figure-hugging silhouette, and an asymmetric midi-length hem. Her dress is a perfect sartorial pick for casual outings as well as your corporate meetings. You can wear it to dinner dates, office events, or night-outs with your girlfriends.
The dress is from the shelves of the fast fashion label Mango. It is called the Asymmetrical Pleated Dress and comes in a medium green shade. Adding the ensemble to your closet will cost you ₹7,999.
Decoding Mahira Khan's look
Mahira's liking for minimal style statements was reflected in how she chose a minimal aesthetic to glam up the Mango dress. For accessories, the actor opted for gold hoop earrings, stacked bracelets, slip-on ballet sandals, and a dark green top handle mini clutch. Lastly, she chose feathered brows, pink lips, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara on the lashes, beaming highlighter, and centre-parted loose tresses for the glam picks.
About Mahira Khan
Mahira Khan is a Pakistani actor who primarily works in Urdu films and television. She is known for her performances on popular TV shows like Humsafar, Sadqay Tumhare, and Shehr-e-Zaat. She also debuted in Bollywood with Rahul Dholakia's Raees, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor recently tied the knot with businessman Salim Karim in a dreamy destination wedding.
