Mahira Khan's minimal no-makeup look for wedding festivities proves that less is more; brides-to-be take notes. See pics

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with her longtime partner and businessman, Salim Karim, in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family. Mahira's fairytale wedding soon became the talk of the town, with netizens complimenting her trousseau and her choice to go for minimal bridal glam for all the festivities. In particular, the no-makeup look won hearts on social media and proved that less is always more. Mahira Khan's minimal no-makeup look for wedding festivities proves that less is more. (Instagram)

Mahira Khan's minimal no-makeup look for her wedding functions

Mahira Khan shared pictures from her outdoor wedding ceremony and other festivities with fans on Instagram. While Mahira wore a pearl-white lehenga set embellished with silver and golden diamantes for the marriage ceremony, she wore a simple white and gold suit for the Dua-e-Khair and an orange and green-embroidered anarkali set for the Mayun ceremony. While the lehenga is custom-designed by Faraz Manan, the salwar kameez set is by Umar Sayeed Couture and anarkali from Zara Shahjahan.

Mahira Khan's minimal makeup for the wedding festivities

Traditional bridal looks have always been about embracing maximalist trends - deep kohl-lined eyes, bold eye shadow, striking lip shade, and heavy jewellery. However, Mahira Khan ditched these and set the bridal beauty bar high with minimal barely-there makeup looks. For her wedding, Mahira opted for a muted cherry-toned lip shade, feathered brows, sleek winged eyeliner, a hint of rouge on the cheekbones, dewy base, mascara on the lashes, and highlighter to complete the glam. Pearl, polki and gold-embellished choker necklace, mang tika, and earrings.

During the Dua-e-Khair, Mahira embraced the blush-base makeup trend (or the Strawberry makeup trend taking over TikTok). She styled the gold and white Hyderabadi joda with glossy fuchsia pink lip shade, matching subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, feathered brows, rouged on the cheeks and nose, dewy base, and a centre-parted messy hairdo.

Lastly, for the Mayun ceremony, Mahira glammed up the orange and green gold gota patti-adorned anarkali suit with similar strawberry makeup-inspired glam picks.

What do you think of Mahira's barely-there, no-makeup looks for her wedding? As for us, this fresh and no-fuss look should be on every bride-to-be's radar for her big day.

