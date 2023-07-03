Shraddha Kapoor makes a style statement in shimmer top, black cargo pants and an adorable haircut for family dinner

Shraddha Kapoor is known for her classy and chic fashion choices. The actress may not be highly active on social media. However, whenever she steps out, her pictures create a buzz online. Currently, in an experimental phase, she previously surprised everyone with a chic pixie haircut. And this time, breaking away from her casual kurtas and tees, she opted for a dazzling shimmer look, wearing a sequin top and pants for a family dinner. Shraddha's experimental mood has surely left us hooked, and her style is stealing the spotlight. Enthusiastic fans can't help but gush over her look, as her mesmerising appearance captivates all eyes. Keep on reading to know more. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor starts midweek in chic casuals and a new haircut ) Shraddha Kapoor shines brightly in a captivating shimmer top, black cargo pants, and a charming haircut, (Instagram )

Shraddha Kapoor stuns in silver top and black cargo pants

On Sunday, the actress enjoyed a family dinner with her brothers and father, creating a buzz as paparazzi captured her outside the restaurant. Her videos and pictures quickly went viral, garnering numerous likes and comments within hours. Fans couldn't help but praise and compliment her, with one admirer stating, "You're the epitome of beauty," while another commented, "Flawless from head to toe." Let's take a moment to admire her stunning look.

For her stunning look, Shraddha Kapoor chose a silver sleeveless metallic top with a round neck, adorned with rhinestone details and an alluring open back. The addition of a lobster clasp fastening and chain at the back added an extra touch of glamour. To add a chic factor, she layered a pink spaghetti top underneath. Balancing the shimmer top, she paired it with basic black cargo pants, creating perfect harmony in her ensemble. Complementing the outfit, she accessorized with a silver sling bag and a pair of strappy heels.

Keeping her makeup minimal, she opted for nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, a generous amount of highlighter, and a shade of nude lipstick. Completing the look, her short hair was styled in curly waves with a side partition, adding to the overall glam aesthetic.

