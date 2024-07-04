Not worried about Stree 2 clashing with two other films, director Amar Kaushik hints at the possibility of Stree 3

The highly-anticipated sequel, Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is set to hit theaters during the Independence Day extended weekend. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has already generated significant buzz, especially with its teaser being attached to another horror-comedy from the same universe, Munjya. Kaushik is thrilled with the attention and discussions surrounding the film. A photograph clicked on the sets of Stree 2

“The exciting conversations among members of the audience, the interesting ideas they are coming up with, speculating what’s next, have reached me and I’m really excited for everyone to see the film,” Kaushik tells us.

Reflecting on whether a sequel to the 2018 hit Stree was always planned, Kaushik admits, “Somewhere it [the sequel] was on my mind while making the first part.”

However, he says that he did not want to create a sequel just for the sake of it. “Ours was a small film and we thought that we had a lot more to tell in terms of a story. There were a lot of questions that were left unanswered in the first part, and we had answers to all of them. But, we weren’t certain that we wanted to make a sequel. It was when we took Stree to the audiences, they loved it, there was a lot of speculation [about the next part], and the audiences demanded a sequel that we decided to make one,” shares Kaushik, who has also directed films such as Bala (2019) and Bhediya (2022).

As Stree 2 release date approaches, the question arises: Will there be a Stree 3? Addressing this, Kaushik says, “there is a possibility” and elaborates, “there’s story still left to be told and characters left to be explored. A call will be taken after the film’s [Stree 2] release. There is a possibility of Stree 3, 4 and 5. But we first have to see how much the audiences accept the upcoming film.” He adds, “As for me, if there is a demand, if I’m asked, I will make [Stree 3]. But, I won’t make it just for the sake of it. There should be demand [from the audience]. Story mere paas hain, demand ayegi toh main bana dunga.”

Coming back to Stree 2, Kaushik admits to feeling slightly nervous ahead of the film’s release. “There’s a lot of expectation from the film and that makes me nervous. But we’ve made a good film, with full honesty. So, we’re hoping the people will like it,” he shares.

On being asked if there was apprehension about the film’s box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedhaa, Kaushik remains optimistic. “It is a big date and since it is a long weekend, there’s a chance for everyone. All the films are good and each one has its own audience. People will definitely watch all of them. I have no apprehension,” he says adding, “Having said that, all I can say is that I’m not this film’s producer. It’s not my call. I’m a filmmaker [for this movie] and all I’ve tried to do is make a good film.”