Shraddha Kapoor makes relationship with Rahul Mody Instagram official, shares pic of her boyfriend with cute caption

Shraddha Kapoor just confirmed her relationship with Rahul Mody. The actor took to Instagram Stories and posted a selfie with Rahul. The two have been dating for a while now, after they reportedly got close while working on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor almost confirms relationship with Rahul Mody; flaunts ‘R’ necklace. See pics) Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody in the new picture.

Shraddha and Rahul's cute picture together

In the new picture, Shraddha and Rahul twinned in white and looked directly into the camera. Shraddha held Rahul's arm and smiled, whereas Rahul made a goofy expression. In the caption, Shraddha said, “Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep) (smiley face and red heart emoticons).”

Their relationship timeline

Shraddha and Rahul made an appearance together when they were spotted by the paparazzi and fans in Jamnagar, where they attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities. They were also photographed post a dinner rendezvous in Mumbai last year.

And a source told Hindustan Times at the time that they were ‘shocked’ at being photographed together. “They want to have a private affair, and not fret about going public with the relationship,” said the source.

The two met on the sets of the film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar for the first time, with friendship turning into love. Rahul was a writer on the film. Meanwhile, in March this year, Shraddha was spotted wearing a pendent with the initial ‘R’ on it, adding more fuel to the romance rumours.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen next in Stree 2. It will be bringing back Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha in the horror comedy universe. The teaser of the film was released with Munjya last week. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Stree 2 is part of the producer’s horror-comedy universe, which includes films such as Stree, Roohi and Bhediya. Stree 2 will release on August 15.