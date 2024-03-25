Shraddha Kapoor almost confirms relationship with Rahul Mody; flaunts ‘R’ necklace. See pics

Amid buzz that Shraddha Kapoor is ready to go public with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody, the actor on Sunday posed a series of photos of herself that added fuel to the fire. The actor gave a glimpse into her lazy Sunday as she clicked selfies wearing a purple night suit. What caught fans' attention was the pendant with 'R' that Shraddha wore in the pictures. Also read: Who is Rahul Mody? Here's a primer on Shraddha Kapoor's boyfriend as they make first public appearance together Shraddha Kapoor seems to be in mood to hide her relationship with Rahul Mody anymore.

Reactions to Shraddha Kapoor's 'R' pendant

Sharing her latest photos on Reddit, a person wrote, "Shraddha posts pics wearing ‘R’ pendant. Subtly trying to make relationship with Rahul Mody official?" Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "Notice that the ‘R’ is visible in all 4 pics. All celeb posts are curated. So it seems intentional." One more said, “It isn’t even subtle. They have been dating for two years now and are definitely getting married this year.”

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody's relationship

Rumours of Shraddha dating Rahul, who gave her company at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar earlier in March, have been around for a couple of years now. While flying from a private airport in Mumbai for the Ambani celebrations, Shraddha was even seen introducing Rahul to her Aashiqui 2 co-star and alleged ex, Aditya Roy Kapoor.

Although Rahul and Shraddha have been spotted out and about together, the actor has not yet announced their relationship. Rahul is a film writer, who wrote the 2023 rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which featured Ranbir Kapoor opposite Shraddha.

Shraddha may make relationship official

As per a recent Hindustan Times report, Shraddha is not planning to hide her relationship with Rahul anymore; Shraddha and Rahul reportedly got close to each other while working on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

“After working on the film, they have been going strong. They are in a very comfortable position with each other, which is why they don’t feel the need to hide their affair. And that’s the reason they are getting spotted together more often,” a source told HT City.

The insider added, “They are not afraid to be photographed with each other, but that doesn’t mean they will make their relationship official anytime soon. They are both private people, and want to keep their relationship out of the limelight”.

