Stree 2 trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's film to see Stree battle new monster Sarkata

The trailer shows the locals, including Rajkummar, Abhishek, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, on a mission to take on another evil: Sarkata aadmi, with the help of Stree. So, get ready for some spooky laughs.

The trailer

The trailer begins with Pankaj Tripathi's Rudra Bhaiya introducing the new threat to the people of Chanderi, 'Sarkata' (headless monster). To protect them from his terror, comes Shraddha Kapoor, who presumably was the evil spirit in the prequel of the film. The people of Chanderi pray to Stree this time, "O stree raksha karna", instead of telling her, "O stree kal aana".

The trailer is a mix of chills and chuckles. It comes with spooky visuals of the deadly head of 'Sarkata', along with several hilarious one-liners. For instance, at one point, Rudra Bhaiya says Sarkata is an influencer who is there in Chanderi only to increase his followers.

Stree 2 and Supernatural Universe

Shraddha and Rajummar Rao played pivotal roles in Stree. The movie had ended with a cliffhanger as Shraddha's character was seen carrying the pony tail which was supposed to be associated with the evil spirit. The horror universe created by Maddock Films has now extended as Roohi (2021), Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024) are also a part of it.

Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee's characters from Bhediya even had brief cameos in Abhay Verma-Sharvari Wagh starrer Munjya as well. It is believed that Akshay Kumar will make a surprise appearance in the film. It will also feature Tamannaah Bhatia in a special role.

The Amar Kaushik directorial releases on August 15.