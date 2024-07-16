Shraddha Kapoor announces Stree 2 trailer release with new poster: 'Aa rahi hai'

Shraddha Kapoor is finally back with the much-awaited sequel to Stree, which marked the inception of Maddock Supernatural Universe. The actor who played the lead role in the prequel has now released a new poster of her upcoming horror-comedy movie. Shraddha took to her Instagram handle and captioned the picture with a message. (Also read: Stree 2 teaser leaked online; hints at Tamannaah Bhatia’s special appearance) Shraddha Kapoor announced the trailer release date of her horror-comedy - Stree 2.

Shraddha Kapoor drops scary Stree 2 poster

In the picture shared by Shraddha, a lady in black can be seen from behind while holding her long pony tail which is producing thunderbolts. Above her, a tall person of unknown identity stands, hiding in black cape. The scene is set around an old haunted fortress.

While complementing the supernatural theme, the actor captioned her post as, “Kaali taaqat se sabki raksha karne woh aa rahi hai bas 2 din mein (She is coming to protect from the black powers in just two days)!”, while adding ghost and monster emojis. #Stree2 Trailer Out In 2 Days! The legend returns this Independence Day, 15th August, 2024. In another post shae wrote, “Aatank jab Chanderi par chhaya, tab sabko ek hi nara yaad aaya, O Stree Raksha Karna (Whe Chanderi was in terror then everyone said, ‘Stree proetct us’!”

Stree 2 and Supernatural Universe

Shraddha and Rajummar Rao played pivotal roles in Stree. The movie had ended with a cliffhanger as Shraddha's character was seen carrying the pony tail which was supposed to be associated with the evil spirit. The horror universe created by Maddock Films has now extended as Roohi (2021), Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024) are also a part of it. Varun Dhawan and Abhishek Banerjee's characters from Bhediya even had brief cameos in Abhay Verma-Sharvari Wagh starrer Munjya as well.

Stree 2 also features Abhishek (Banerjee), Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in crucial roles. The Amar Kaushik directorial releases on August 15.