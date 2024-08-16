 5 biggest box office openings in Bollywood and where does Stree 2 rank among them? | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
5 biggest box office openings in Bollywood and where does Stree 2 rank among them?

ByAnurag Bohra
Aug 16, 2024 11:59 AM IST

As Stree 2 gets a decent start on Independence Day, a look at five biggest biggest box office openings in Bollywood.

Stree 2 has once again achieved a new milestone at the box office, despite clashing with multiple other films on its opening day. The movie has benefited from its Independence Day release and is expected to maintain steady performance over the extended weekend. A glimpse at the top five biggest box office openings in Bollywood. (Also read: Stree 2 box office day 1: Shraddha Kapoor's film earns at 54.35 cr, scores biggest opening ever after Jawan, Pathaan)

A glimpse at five biggest box office openings of Bollywood.
Jawan (2023)

Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Jawan collected ₹75 crore in India on opening day.
Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan collected 75 crore in India, with 65 crore in Hindi and 5 crore each in Tamil and Telugu reported by Sacnilk. The movie marked the Bollywood debut of Nayanthara and Atlee. Shah Rukh delivered his second biggest blockbuster after Pathaan in 2023.

Pathaan (2023)

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan earned ₹57.00 crore in India on its first day.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's movie Pathaan earned 57.00 crore in India on its first day, across all languages, reported by Sacnilk. Despite political controversies and boycott trend, Shah Rukh-Deepika gave a stern response to naysayers with their on-screen chemistry in the Siddharth Anand directorial. The audiences also appreciated John Abraham's return as antagonist post YRF's Dhoom. It became the first blockbuster of 2023 and ended the dry-run in Bollywood since pandemic.

Stree 2 (2024)

Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 collected ₹54.35 crore nett in India on its opening day.
Shraddha-Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 collected 58 crore nett in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. The sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy has delivered what it promised. The movie stands out ahead of its competitors as the Independence Day release. Despite the initial concerns over box office clash, none of the other releases have been closer to the Amar Kaushik directorial.

War (2019)

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's movie War garnered 53.35 Cr across all languages on its first day, reported by Sacnilk. The Siddharth Anand directorial became a huge commercial success in Hrithik and Tiger's movie careers. The film also featured Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal characters.

Thugs of Hindostan

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's film Thugs of Hindostan amassed 50.75 crore in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. Despite being a box office disaster, the action-drama was able to get a huge start due to Aamir and Amitabh sharing screen space for the first time.

Stree 2, Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein and Thangalaan released on August 15, 2024.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 5 biggest box office openings in Bollywood and where does Stree 2 rank among them?
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 16, 2024
