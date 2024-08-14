Stree 2 advance booking: Shraddha Kapoor film miles ahead of Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa

Stree 2 will be the hot pick of the audience

As per a new report by Sacnilk.com, Stree 2 has already collected a whopping ₹11.37 crore gross in advance sales in India for its opening day. Sharing the film's advance box office report, the portal said Stree 2 has sold 381878 tickets for day 1, so far.

In comparison, Khel Khel Mein has sold 15001 tickets and done a business of ₹55.33 lakh gross so far in India in advance sales, reported Sacnilk.com. Vedaa has done similar business in India as per Sacnilk.com's advance booking report – ₹56.57 lakh gross with 23335 tickets sold for day 1.

Other August 15 releases

Interestingly, Tamil actor Vikram's Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith, and Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart, featuring Telugu star Ram Pothineni with Sanjay Dutt, are also coming out on Independence Day 2024. Political drama Raghu Thatha, starring Keerthy Suresh, and Mr Bachchan, starring Ravi Teja, will also release on August 15.

So, which movie will you watch this August 15?

More about Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa

Stree is the much awaited sequel to the 2018 hit horror-comedy Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, while Vedaa features John Abraham and Sharvari.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who has often released patriotic and social dramas on August 15, is coming to theatres with Khel Khel Mein. All these movies are vying for the audience's attention on a five-day weekend, as August 19 (Monday) will be celebrated as Raksha Bandhan, but Stree 2 seems to be a clear favourite to open well.