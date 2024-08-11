John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee star in Vedaa to release this Independence Day

Nikkhil Advani’s high-octane directorial action-drama Vedaa is all set to make waves. Powered by action hero John Abraham, and matching him stride for stride is the impressive Sharvari. Meet the cast of Vedaa

But it gets better. Partnering with our protagonists is a stellar ensemble cast including Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi, Rajendra Chawla, and Kshitij Chauhan. Special appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia and Kumud Mishra help stir true emotions, while Mouni Roy’s dance number ‘Mummy Ji’ ignites the screen with its electrifying energy, adding a vibrant contrast to the intense drama.

Abhishek Banerjee shared his excitement about the project, stating, “Working with such a diverse and talented cast has been an incredible experience. Nikkhil Advani’s direction has really brought the best out of all of us, making Vedaa a collaborative effort that we believe will resonate deeply with audiences.”

Coming in as a special appearance, Tamannaah Bhatia adds, “It definitely is a story that will touch your heart. John’s character has been riddled with experiences that shape his character and you can see the love he still carries in his heart.”

The sizzling Mouni Roy seen in the song ‘Mummyji’ also shares, “When I heard the story about Vedaa, the emotions that ran through me is just surreal! The story will definitely bring out a plethora of emotions, you never knew existed within you.”

The film promises to deliver unprecedented action sequences that push the boundaries of Bollywood’s action genre.

Vedaa’s music is winning hearts with the vibrant ‘Holiyaan,’ catchy ‘Mummy Ji,’ and the soulful love song ‘Zaroorat Se Zyada,’. As the release date approaches, anticipation is building for what could be one of Bollywood's standout films of the year.

Directed by Advani and written by Aseem Arrora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Umesh Kr Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and John Abraham, and co-produced by Minnakshi Das.

Presented by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment, an Emmay Entertainment production, the advance booking for ‘Vedaa’ has started! The action thriller is set to release in cinemas on August 15, 2024!