John Abraham's Vedaa granted U/A certificate, trimmed by 9 minutes by CBFC: Report

John Abraham and Sharvari-starrer Vedaa is eyeing a release on August 15. Few weeks ago, the makers released an official statement to point out that the film is yet to receive a clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Then there were reports that said that the film was cleared by the CBFC without any cuts. Now, a new report by Bollywood Hungama has stated that a few changes have been instructed by the CBFC's Revising Committee (RC). (Also read: Vedaa: Makers of John Abraham-starrer release official statement as film yet to get clearance from CBFC) John Abraham's action-thriller Vedaa has been granted clearance from CBFC with a few cuts.

What are the new changes?

The report states, “A 1-minute-16-second long modified disclaimer and voiceover were asked to be added. A dialogue with derogatory references towards women and social identity was asked to be modified. Then, a 2-minute-16-second long hanging scene was deleted. The word 'Jodhpur' was muted while referring to Jodhpur High Court and visuals of violence inside the court premises were asked to be reduced by 30%. By doing so, the makers had to chop off 6 minutes 15 seconds of the film.”

Some other changes have also been made. The same report points out that in the film one character is seen listening to an audio track on a mobile phone with Sanskrit shlokas. This song was reportedly deleted by the CBFC. In addition, there is also an abusive word 'behenkhor' which has been replaced with 'bana'. The makers were also directed to blur visuals of currency notes being torn up. The information that says 'Brahmin son...Shudra's son' in the film was also asked to be deleted.

9 minutes and 14 seconds deleted

These changes amounted to 9 minutes and 14 seconds of footage removed from the film's initial cut. On August 6, the film was granted a U/A certificate. The report also quoted a source saying, “The Presiding Officer of the RC was Padma Shri Ramesh Patange. He is known to clear those films for which the EC has had reservations. In recent times, he also cleared the controversial film Hamare Baraah and it’s no surprise that he also passed Vedaa, subject to certain modifications.”

Vedaa is produced by Aseem Arora and backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi and Kshitij Chauhan in crucial roles.