Vedaa: Makers of John Abraham-starrer release official statement as film yet to get clearance from CBFC

John Abraham and Sharvari starrer Vedaa is eyeing a release on August 15. However, the film is yet to receive a clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC). On Thursday, the makers released an official statement on this issue, and urged to amplify this and assist them as soon as possible so that the film sees the intended release in theatres. (Also read: Vedaa teaser: John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh join forces in adrenaline pumping crime action-thriller. Watch) John Abraham and Sharvari in a still from Vedaa.

The official statement of the makers of Vedaa

The statement read: “We, the producers of Vedaa feel compelled to share with our fans and supporters that despite our best efforts, we are still to secure a clearance and certification from the CBFC of India.” It went on to add that the production house had complied with the rules and sent the film eight weeks before release. Vedaa was screened on June 25 and then advanced for the examining committee's review. Since then, there has been no response regarding the appeal for certification.

In the statement, the makers went on to add, “It is our earnest request and wish that these words reach those who are able to help us resolve and dissipate this impasse and have our film certified. August 15th is a special date that we are fortunate to find ourselves in a position to bring our film to fans of John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani, who have supported our previous releases Satyamev Jayate and Batla House on the same date."

“Vedaa is a powerful, out-and-out entertaining film, inspired by current events. We believe it deserves to reach its audience. It is our sincere endeavour that we will be able to keep our appointment with you,” concluded the statement.

Vedaa is produced by Aseem Arora and backed by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Vidyarthi and Kshitij Chauhan in crucial roles.