Tamannaah Bhatia backs John Abraham after his ‘idiot’ comment: Don't judge Vedaa by its cover

John Abraham was miffed at the trailer launch of his upcoming release Vedaa when a journalist pointed out that most of his action-oriented films are repetitive. Now, Tamannaah Bhatia, who stars in a supporting role in the film, has come out in support of the August 15 release, and said that Vedaa is more than ‘just an action film.’ (Also read: John Abraham loses cool after his films are called repetitive at Vedaa trailer launch: ‘Can I call out idiots?’ Watch) Tamannaah Bhatia shared her support for John Abraham's Vedaa.

What Tamannaah said about Vedaa

Taking to her X account, the actor shared the trailer of the film and wrote a long note. She said, “Don't judge Vedaa by its cover - Trust me when I say, it's more than just an action film! My friend @TheJohnAbraham, one of the nation’s favorite action heroes is bringing his incredible influence to a genre he's totally mastered. This time, he's telling a different kind of story through action, showing just how deeply this genre can convey meaningful cinematic experiences today.”

She went on to add, “What's even more exciting, personally to me, is that Nikhil Advani is returning to the director's chair after 6 or 7 years, which adds yet another layer of anticipation to our film. I can’t miss on mentioning #Sharvari here and how I just can’t wait for y’all to see her kill it on the big screen yet again!”

‘Our film promises to bring a fresh perspective to action films’

Talking about her role, the actor also said, “Although my contribution to the film is modest, I'm genuinely soo excited about its release and to have partnered with John, Nikhil sir, Sharvari, Abhishekh Banerjee, and the entire crew of Vedaa. Our film promises to bring a fresh perspective to action films in our country, and I feel everyone would lovee to experience this new story on the big screen.”

Tamannaah is currently basking in the success of her song Aaj ki Raat from Stree 2. Both Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, and Vedaa are clashing at the box office on August 15.