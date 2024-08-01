Aayi Nai: Stree 2 gets Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh on board for a follow-up to Aaj Ki Raat; Shraddha looks stunning

Stree 2 is only two weeks ahead of its release as audiences are excited to once again witness the world of Maddock Supernatural Universe. The prequel to the movie was not only known for its horror-comedy but its catchy musical numbers as well. While Tamannaah Bhatia's sizzling Aaj Ki Raat is winning hearts, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will make you groove to the goofiest song of 2024. Aayi Nai from Stree 2 was released on August 1, 2024, which is a blend of Bollywood charm and Bhojpuri swag. (Also read: Aaj Ki Raat: Fans compare Tamannaah Bhatia's dance number from Stree 2 to Nora Fatehi's Kamariya) Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor feature in Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh's groovy track.

Stree 2 song blends Bollywood with Bhojpuri cinema

The song shows Rajkummar and Shraddha dancing in a palace garden surrounded with beautiful sunflowers. The duo is seen wearing traditional costumes as they lip sync to the romantic peppy track. In the song Rajkummar's Vicky complains to Shraddha about not reciprocating his feelings as women dressed in ghagra-choli drag him. The song by Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh narrates the pain of a man who waits for his lover in the fields all night, yet she doesn't turn up. Vicky expresses how his youth is wasted waiting for true love as he doesn't approach any other girl. The music by Sachin-Jigar amicably creates a fusion of Bhojpuri love track and Bollywood party song.

About Stree 2

Rajkummar, Pankaj, Aparshakti, Abhishek, and Shraddha Kapoor reprise their characters in Stree 2. While the first installment dealt with the spirit of Stree, Stree 2 introduces a new villain named Sarkate, an evil monster who turned Stree into a ghost. The horror-comedy also features Sunita Rajwar and Varun Dhawan in a special appearance as Bhediya.

Stree 2 is backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios. The movie is co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Deshpande. Amar Kaushik has directed the film written by Niren Bhatt. Niren has also penned the screenplay of Munjya and Bhediya.

Stree 2 is scheduled to release on August 15.