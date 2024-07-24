Aaj Ki Raat: Fans compare Tamannaah Bhatia's dance number from Stree 2 to Nora Fatehi's Kamariya

The first track from Stree 2 featuring Tamannaah Bhatia was released on July 24. Fans are divided over the dance number on social media. While a section of movie buffs have praised Tamannaah's screen presence and her moves, others have compared it to Nora Fatehi's Kamariya from Stree (2018). (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor announces Stree 2 trailer release with new poster: 'Aa rahi hai') Fans are divided over Tamannaah's Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 as they compare it to Kamariya.

Tamannaah Bhatia sets the stage ablaze in Stree 2

The song starts with Tamannaah getting ready for her stage performance as Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee stare at her. As the actor dances to slow qavvali music, the song catches the pace. Later Rajkummar, Pankaj, Aparshakti and Abhishek also join her as they are mesmerised by the captivating dance.

Tamannaah and Maddock Films shared he song in a joint Instagram post and captioned it as, “#AajKiRaat hogi tabaahi ki raat! (ghost, blast and heart-shaped-eye emojis).” Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, “Hottie.”

Nora Fatehi fans dissapointed with Aaj Ki Raat

A user commented, “Nothing compared to kamariya from stree.” Another user wrote, “Sabse bekar gana.” A user also captioned his comment as, “Totally disaster song bad music and singer and vibe.” While pointing out at the choreography, a user wrote, “what's wrong with the choreography these days from bad to terrible.”

Tamannaah Bhatia fans praise her dance sequence

However, a section of users differed from the negative reviews. A fan commented, “I'm the only one who like this song i mean it's not that bad (blessings emoji) why half of comment section full of bad song bad song?” Another fan wrote, “She ate it! (fire emoji).” While giving reference from the prequel, a fan wrote, “Finally pata chal gaya ki Rudra bhaiya ki shama kaun hain 2018 ka mystery solved.” A fan complemented Tamannaah and wrote, “Woahh !! Tamannah just rocked (heart and fire emojis).”

About Stree 2

Stree 2 is a sequel to Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy and Rajkummar, Pankaj, Aparshakti, Abhishek and Shraddha Kapoor reprise their characters. While the first installment dealt with the spirit of Stree, Stree 2 has a new villain called Sarkate, the evil monster who turned Stree into a ghost.

Stree 2 also features Sunita Rajwar as well as Varun Dhawan in a special appearance as Bhediya. It releases on August 15, 2024.