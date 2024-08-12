Stree 2 advance box office report: 'Humongous' 30 crore opening predicted for Shraddha Kapoor film

The advance booking for Stree 2, starring actors Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, was open on the weekend. The Amar Kaushik-directorial, which a sequel to 2018 hit Stree, will be released in theatres on August 15, Independence Day. Amid buzz around the horror-comedy, a film trade analyst has said that the movie is 'set for a humongous ₹30-35 crore opening'. Also read: Varun Dhawan romances Shraddha Kapoor in Khoobsurat from Stree 2 Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Stree 2.

Stree 2 box office prediction

Sumit Kadel tweeted on Sunday, "Jio Studios’s Stree2 has sold 45000 tickets at national chains in advance for day 1 including previews. Eying finish in the vicinity of ₹2.5 -3.5 lakhs (tickets). Set for a HUMONGOUS ₹30-35 crore nett opening on 15th August."

Per a recent report by Sacnilk.com, Stree 2 has sold 1,24,402 tickets across India for its first day. Moreover, the film has already collected ₹4.09 crore nett in advance sales for August 15.

Box office clash on Independence Day

At the box office, Stree 2 will clash with other big-ticket Hindi movies – Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein and John Abraham’s Vedaa. Tamil actor Vikram's Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith, and Puri Jagannadh’s Double iSmart, featuring Telugu star Ram Pothineni with Sanjay Dutt, are also coming out on Independence Day.

About the film

Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, Stree was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018. The actors are returning for the follow-up movie directed by Amar Kaushik. Stree was set in small town of Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh, where an evil spirit named ‘Stree’ abducts men in the night during festival season. It was based on the urban legend of 'Nale Ba' that went viral in Karnataka in the 1990s.

Stree 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios's Jyoti Deshpande. The Stree films are part of Maddock’s horror-comedy universe, which also includes Varun Dhawan's Bhediya and recently released Munjya, featuring Sharvari and Abhay Verma.