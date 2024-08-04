Double iSmart trailer: Sanjay Dutt experiments on Ram Pothineni for immortality. Watch

Double iSmart trailer: The trailer for Puri Jagannadh’s sequel to his 2019 hit film iSmart Shankar was released on Sunday evening. With Ram Pothineni reprising his role as the titular character and Sanjay Dutt playing Big Bull, the trailer had a lot to unpack. (Also Read: Ram Pothineni, Kavya Thapar's Double iSmart 'item song' in trouble; BRS leader lodges complaint against Puri Jagannadh) Double iSmart trailer: Sanjay Dutt and Ram Pothineni in a still from the film.

Double iSmart trailer

The 2 minutes 42 seconds long trailer seems to pick up where iSmart Shankar left off with Ram’s character forever embedded with a chip in his brain that allows for memories to be transferred. Puri’s trailer confirms the character is as misogynistic as ever, calling his new love interest - Kavya Thapar - bomma (doll) before leering at her.

Puri’s favourite comedian Ali also features in some scenes that seem to come out of nowhere. Sanjay’s Big Bull and his sidekick, Bani J, are however looking for Ram. Sanjay’s character wants to be immortal sees this memory transfer as the best way to do that. The sequel also seems to delve a little deeper into Ram’s flashback.

Fans ‘disgusted and intrigued’

The trailer received mixed reactions from fans, with some calling it a ‘blockbuster’ and hoping the film will be a ‘comeback’ for both Puri and Ram. One however commented, “Trailer kuda full gaa chudalante bhayam vesindhi. Enka entha sepuraa Ani felling vachhindhi eka movie chudalane alochona (I couldn’t even complete the trailer. It stretched too long.)”

Many poked fun of the scene where Ram and Sanjay had guns in their pants. One disappointed fan wrote, “I believe there's no comeback of Puri. With this cinema he will be done and dusted. He Reshoot the first part again and rebranded it as Double ISmart . Sadly they call it PAN INDIA. DISASTER !!!!” One wrote, “I'm equally disgusted and Intrigued by Double Ismart.”

About Double iSmart

Double iSmart comes at a time when both Puri and Ram are reeling from their previous films Liger and Skanda’s lukewarm response. Produced by Puri and Charmme Kaur, Double iSmart will be released in theatres on August 15 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. It'll clash with Harish Shankar's Ravi Teja-starrer Mr Bachchan at the box office.