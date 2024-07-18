Ram Pothineni, Kavya Thapar's Double iSmart 'item song' in trouble; BRS leader lodges complaint against Puri Jagannadh

Puri Jagannadh’s new song, Maar Muntha Chod Chinta, from his upcoming Ram Pothineni-starrer Double iSmart, is in trouble a couple of days after its release. According to Telangana Today, senior BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) leader Rajitha Reddy has filed a complaint against the director and his team for using a phrase spoken by former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao. (Also Read: Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt's Double iSmart release date announced) Ram Pothineni, Kavya Thapar in the song Maar Muntha Chod Chinta from Double iSmart.

Police complaint against Puri Jagannadh

A police complaint has been lodged against Puri for ‘indecent’ usage of the phrase in the special number. Filing the complaint, Ranjitha reportedly asked the police to initiate action against Puri for using the phrase in a number like this. She also called it ‘disrespectful’ to the former CM.

She was quoted as saying, “The item song is badly featured and with a phrase used by Chandrashekhar Rao is disrespectful and intends to show him in poor light.” The police are currently investigating. The complaint is against the usage of a specific phrase, “Em cheddam antav mari? (what do you think we should do?)”

About Maar Muntha Chod Chinta

Maar Muntha Chod Chinta from Double iSmart was released on July 16. It’s the second song from the film after Steppa Maar. The lyrics penned by Kasarla Shyam follow typical Hyderabadi slang, in line with Ram’s character in the film. Mani Sharma composed the music while Rahul Sipligunj, Dhanunjan Seepana and Keerthana Sharma lent their vocals. The number also features Kavya Thapar.

Double iSmart is produced by Puri and Charmme Kaur under their Puri Connects banner. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt in his Telugu debut. The sequel of the 2019 film iSmart Shankar is slated for release on August 15. The previous film did well at the box office. It also received flak for misogynistic themes and its odd storytelling. The film had starred Nabha Natesh, Nidhhi Agerwal and Satyadev apart from Ram.