Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Tabu, Amrita Singh, Raveena Tandon: How many celebs can you spot in this old wedding video?

BySanya
Jun 15, 2024 12:34 PM IST

Farah Naaz and Vindu Dara Singh's wedding video was shared on a fan page and is attracting a lot of comments. A fan can't get over Raveena Tandon's hairstyle.

Farah Naaz was one of Bollywood's famous actors in the 1980s and early 1990s. Farah, who is the elder sister of actor Tabu, was previously married to Vindu Dara Singh. They tied the knot in 1996 and had a son named Fateh Randhawa in 1997. An old video from Farah and Vindu's star-studded wedding has surfaced online. Also read: Sridevi to Akshay Kumar, how many stars can you spot in Karisma Kapoor's wedding video?

Bobby Deol and Sanjay Dutt at Farah Naaz and Vindu Dara Singh's wedding.
Bobby Deol and Sanjay Dutt at Farah Naaz and Vindu Dara Singh's wedding.

How many stars attended the wedding?

A fan page recently shared the inside clip from the wedding celebration, and it was a heartwarming sight. It is safe to say, Farah and Vindu's big day was a starry one with everyone from Sanjay Dutt to Amrita Singh in attendance. Farah Naaz worked with Sanjay Dutt in films such as Imaandaar (1987) and Mohabbat Ke Dushman (1988), among others.

Amrita Singh, Sanjay as well as Kumar Gaurav, arrived together to greet newlyweds Farah and Vindu. Farah Naaz Hashmi, commonly credited as Farah, was in a pink saree, while the groom wore a white ethnic look.

Actors Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Kapoor and Bobby Deol were also spotted posing with the newlyweds at the wedding. The sister's bride, Tabu, stole the limelight in a pink lehenga at the celebrations. Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar also made an appearance in the clip.

Reactions to the throwback wedding video

"Sanjay Dutt greeted her (Farah) like a brother," read a comment. A fan also wrote, "Farah was one of the naturally beautiful girls in the film industry..." Another commented, "Old marriage videos feel so alive, everyone is so happy..." A comment also read, "Raveena Tandon looks so beautiful and her hair too..."

More about Farah and Vindu

Farah and Vindu divorced in 2002. Farah found love again and remarried actor Sumeet Saigal in 2003, marking a new chapter in her life. Vindu, the winner of the third season of Bigg Boss, too married again. He shares a daughter with Russian model, Dina Umarova.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bobby Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Tabu, Amrita Singh, Raveena Tandon: How many celebs can you spot in this old wedding video?
