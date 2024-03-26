Sridevi to Akshay Kumar, how many stars can you spot at Karisma Kapoor's wedding video?

A clip from Karisma Kapoor's wedding video has been doing the rounds of Instagram for a couple of days, and fans are nostalgic spotting their favourite stars in it. From Sridevi to Govinda, Salman Khan to Tabu, and even a little Janhvi Kapoor with mehendi in her hands; a host of stars from Bollywood had attended the gala affair. (Also read: Internet defends Karisma Kapoor's Harvard visit: ‘Education isn’t the only way to achieve skill, competence, success’) Sridevi gets mehendi in the clip, while Karisma is seen talking to Akshay Kumar.

Bollywood stars at Karisma's wedding

The video of Karisma's wedding, shared by a fan page on Instagram, began with Karisma affectionately pulling the cheeks of Akshay Kumar. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star was present with wife Twinkle Khanna at the ceremony. Next was Govinda sharing a laugh with another guest in the house. He later joined Karisma for a picture with Salman Khan, who looked cool in black sunglasses. Jackie Shroff was also seen talking to a friend.

The clip also had Tabu in a white salwar, who gave her Hum Saath-Saath Hain a big hug. Next, Karisma shook hands with Chunkey Pandey. Meanwhile, Sridevi looked beautiful as she was seen getting mehendi on her hands. Little Janhvi Kapoor was seen running around nearby. Akshaye Khanna kissed Karisma's right hand and was seen congratulating her. Arbaaz Khan, Malaika Arora and Salman also posed with Karisma for a group photograph. Vivek Oberoi and Shatrughan Sinha also appeared in the video.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, a fan commented: “People were so happy earlier no jealousy no competition no judgements.” Another said, “Most organic wedding video of any celeb.” A comment also read, “Anyone noticed Janhvi Kapoor... I think my eyes need an Oscar!”

Karisma married Sunjay, a Delhi-based businessman, in 2003. The former couple share two children; Samaira and Kiaan. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce became messy when both parties levelled several allegations against each other, but it was finally granted in 2016. Sunjay married Priya Priya Sachdev in 2017.

Karisma was last seen in Murder Mubarak, which was directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The whodunit thriller released on Netflix on March 15.

