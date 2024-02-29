Internet defends Karisma Kapoor's Harvard visit: ‘Education isn’t the only way to achieve skill, competence, success’

Actor Karisma Kapoor was one of the speakers at the India Conference at Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts. On Monday, Karisma took to Instagram and expressed her happiness on receiving an opportunity to share her views at a session titled 'Soft Power of Bollywood' at the renowned institute. An X user criticised Harvard for inviting Karisma to the institute given that she's not even a graduate, but other X users rushed to the actor's rescue. (Also Read: Murder Mubarak teaser: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia are suspects in ‘baffling crime') Karisma Kapoor recently represented India at the prestigious Harvard Business School.(Instagram)

Fans defend Karisma

An X user shared Karisma's photo from Harvard and wrote, “Standard of Harvard university that they called Karisma Kapoor as speaker (eyeroll emoji) A Bollywood actress who is not even a graduate (eyeroll emojis).” However, another user defended Karisma by commenting, “Uninformed Bewfkoof aurat (dumb woman)! It may interest you to know that Harvard University offers a prominent undergraduate degree program known as ‘Art, Film, and Visual Studies.’ This information is provided to address any gaps in your awareness.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Another user posted, “From when did graduation became equivalent of wisdom? Why is a woman bashing another woman? (laughing with tears emoji) Jealous?” A third user echoed the thought and commented, “Knowledge is much more than certificates and degrees - at the time when she was active in Bollywood she was way ahead of his time as compare to others actresses #KarishmaKapoor.”

“And yet she became a top actress . Education is not the only path to achieve skill, competence and success,” wrote another user. A user also wrote, “She had been a successful actress for a very long time, and those who have degree of business are generally employees at places.”

About Karisma's Harvard visit

"It was an absolute pleasure and honour to be a speaker at the India Conference at Harvard Shout out to @kareenakapoorkhan for joining us for an impromptu but insightful chat. Thank you to @sunnysandhu24 and team Harvard India Conference for being so wonderful. This was truly special," she wrote. Karisma also shared a string of images from her session at Harvard.

Interestingly, Karisma's sister and actor Kareena Kapoor marked a special "virtual" appearance at Karisma's session.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Karisma will be seen in an upcoming series, Brown. Helmed by Abhinay Deo of Delhi Belly-fame, Brown is based on Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's guilt. The protagonists need to deal with an unstoppable serial killer on the loose. Karisma also has director Homi Adajania's next Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.